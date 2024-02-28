© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
The Michigan primary roundup

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:37 AM CST
US President Joe Biden speaks at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

Therewasa chance that this week’sMichigan primaries would be a pair ofsleeper contests. A sitting president and a former president are running in both races. They’veeachalreadyracked up wins in other states by large or overwhelming margins. 

But Michigan has proven a bitmore livelythan expected. The media spotlight has been fixed on the perpetual swing statedue to thestill active, if lopsided,Republican primary.  

And on theDemocraticside, PresidentJoe Biden swept another contest.Butthe details are what matter. There were concerns that a protestvoteagainst the president wouldfollow more than a month ofreal-lifeprotests over hishandling of Israel’s war against Hamas.

What happened in Michiganon Tuesday? How much oftheDemocratic party’sbase,led byyoung people andasizeablepopulation of Arab–American voters,showed up tomake sure Bidenheard their discontent

 

Michael Falero