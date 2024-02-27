In Good Health: The nation's hydration fixation

Everything is bigger in America. The portions, the cars, and now, our water bottles.

Does it seem like everyone is carrying around a 30-ounce tumbler? The reusable water bottle industry is a multi-billion dollar business. But don’t forget about plastics. The sales of single-use bottled water also continue to rise.

We’re a nation intent on hydration. But how much of the hype around water is marketing versus science?

For this show in our In Good Health series, we discuss hydration with the experts.

