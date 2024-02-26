The first waves of the 'silver tsunami'

More Americans are about to be 65 years old than ever before.

A record 4.1 million Baby Boomers will reachthe traditional retirement age in 2024.But when and how people in the U.S. retire looks very different than when boomers started their careers.

A 2023reportfrom the Pew Research Center found that 62 percent of older Americans are still working full-time, up from 47 percent in 1987.A growingshare of workers say they mayneverretire.

We talk about retirement, how the income gap affects how late in life people work, and more.

