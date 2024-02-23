We fell down internet rabbit holes creating this week's quiz. You should join us

This week, the quiz gods bestowed upon us topics that led to several rewarding internet rabbit holes.

Trump's golden sneakers turned up a rich history of political footwear debacles. We learned about ring kissing, presidential auctions and reality shows set on other planets. A wrenchingly disturbing Ray Bradbury short story even made a cameo!

And we discovered that Peanuts specials continued into the 1990s and 21st century with such non-classics as You're in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown and Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown. Who knew?

Join us on our weekly news excursion and strange detours, and maybe you'll get that 11/11 you've yearned for.

