Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Women Win OVC Title

Southeast Missouri women's track and field won the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 as day two of the championship concluded in Birmingham. The Redhawks finished with five new SEMO records, 12 gold medal performances, 27 new personal bests, and 57 top ten performances.

The women's team finished with 224 total points, 98.5 points ahead of Little Rock in second to make this their ninth indoor title. The team defended their title from last season winning back-to-back indoor titles.

The Redhawk women broke seven school records during the championship en route to the crown.

On the men’s side, the Redhawks finished third place overall.

The Redhawks also collected a number of Ohio Valley Conference individual honors.

Freshman Brianna Dixon won Female Freshman of the Year.

Senior Breanna Miles won Female Track Athlete of Year defending her title from the outdoor season.

Graduate Student Parker Feuerborn claimed Male Field Athlete of the Year honors.

Head coach Eric Crumpecker won his fifth indoor award by winning Women's Coach of the Year.

Looking Ahead, the athletes that qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championship will compete March 8-9 in Boston, Mass.

Follow the Redhawks on social media @SEMORedhawks.