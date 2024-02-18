© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.

Let's Talk Business: An Early Spring for New Businesses

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published February 18, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST

While we are still technically four weeks away from the official start of Spring, it’s hard not to notice several new businesses springing up here in Cape Girardeau lately.

New business growth is the lifeblood of a local economy and as I have highlighted in previous stories, they are often the largest driver of job creation as well. If you have been out and about in Cape Girardeau, you may have noticed a fair amount of recent activity as new businesses have started opening throughout the community.

Some of the recent openings have been big projects like the new Fairfield Inn that is about four weeks into business and hosting travelers and visitors to the area. Arsenal Business Growth announced a partnership with SEMO to locate an expansion office inside Catapult. Downtown has welcomed the addition of Blush Ultra Lounge in the space formerly occupied by 21 Taps.

Several businesses have also announced they will be opening soon with a focus on downtown as Sick Tricks Board Shop will open the coming weeks, and progress on the Broadway theatre continues in earnest where Bourbon & Bitters will offer a whiskey and cocktail lounge environment.

Finally, some serial entrepreneurs have shared early news on a couple new additions to the community with Annie Laurie’s announcing the new Soiree by Annie Laurie’s tapas style bar & lounge and the team at Celebration’s recently announced their new project Goose & Gander a curated retail food space.

It’s certainly an exciting time for new businesses and new opportunities in Cape Girardeau!
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
