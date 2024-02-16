Cinder Well: Tiny Desk Concert
On overcast days, there's nothing like a hot cup of tea, a cozy blanket and some mystic music. While taping Cinder Well's Tiny Desk, gray clouds hung over NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., urging the same kind of introspection — sympathetic scenery for a set of folk songs that wind around the passage of time.
Cinder Well's Amelia Baker grew up in California, but has spent much of her time on the Western cliffs of Ireland, soaking in the sea air of both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Her songs, too, reflect the Laurel Canyon's wandering spirit and the droning qualities of Irish folk music. Yet there's space between that Baker occupies, illustrated by this performance: A crimson glow surrounds the dark undercurrent of Cinder Well that only grows brighter as the music goes deeper into the unknown.
SET LIST
- "Two Heads, Grey Mare"
- "Overgrown"
- "No Summer"
- "Crow"
MUSICIANS
- Amelia Baker: vocals, guitar
- Marit Schmidt: vocals, viola
- Phillip Rogers: vocals, drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Lars Gotrich
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna
- Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
