© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Softball Predicted to Finish First in the OVC

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri Softball, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion, was tabbed the league's preseason favorite for the 2024 season.

SEMO collected 13 of the possible 20 first-place votes and tallied 157 points in the overall voting.

Last season, the Redhawks won their third OVC regular-season title since the 2019 campaign. The Redhawks were 29-14 overall and 20-2 in conference play.

Junior first baseman Aubrie Shore is among the OVC's Players to Watch in 2024, after earning a share of the OVC Player of the Year award last season.

SEMO opens its season this weekend with five games at the Florida International Felsberg Invitational in Miami.

Meanwhile, SEMO Baseball was predicted to finish third in the OVC.

Outfielder Josh Cameron and LHP Haden Dow landed on the 2024 All-OVC Preseason Team after their performances from a season ago.

Cameron was also ranked 39th in the nation by D1baseball.com amongst all division-one outfielders. Third baseman Peyton Leeper was rated the #28 third baseman in the country as well.

The Redhawks will open their season next Friday, February 16, with a trip to Dallas, Texas to take on Conference-USA member, Dallas Baptist.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino