Two-Minute Drill: Softball Predicted to Finish First in the OVC

Southeast Missouri Softball, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion, was tabbed the league's preseason favorite for the 2024 season.

SEMO collected 13 of the possible 20 first-place votes and tallied 157 points in the overall voting.

Last season, the Redhawks won their third OVC regular-season title since the 2019 campaign. The Redhawks were 29-14 overall and 20-2 in conference play.

Junior first baseman Aubrie Shore is among the OVC's Players to Watch in 2024, after earning a share of the OVC Player of the Year award last season.

SEMO opens its season this weekend with five games at the Florida International Felsberg Invitational in Miami.

Meanwhile, SEMO Baseball was predicted to finish third in the OVC.

Outfielder Josh Cameron and LHP Haden Dow landed on the 2024 All-OVC Preseason Team after their performances from a season ago.

Cameron was also ranked 39th in the nation by D1baseball.com amongst all division-one outfielders. Third baseman Peyton Leeper was rated the #28 third baseman in the country as well.

The Redhawks will open their season next Friday, February 16, with a trip to Dallas, Texas to take on Conference-USA member, Dallas Baptist.

