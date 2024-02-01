Two-Minute Drill: Track & Field Trio Earn OVC Honors

Three track and field athletes claimed weekly OVC honors this week; Graduate students Luke Hatfield Jackson and Terrico Garrett, and senior, Taylor Fox, after their performances this past weekend at the Illini Challenge.

Jackson was selected as Co-OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week. This is the first time this year Jackson has received weekly honors. This past week Jackson reached the podium in three events at the Illini Challenge – long jump, high jump, and triple jump. His marks in both the long jump and high jump are the best in the OVC.

Garrett was awarded with Co-OVC Male Track Athlete of the Week after placing first and third in the 800-meter and the distance medley relay, respectively. Garrett crossed the line at 1:51.42 for the top time in the OVC and is ranked 52nd in the nation. He also finished the DMR in 10:15.25, ranking 36th in the country and second in the OVC.

Fox tabbed her third OVC weekly honor in as many weeks. The Illinois native’s performances led her to be selected as the OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week. She finished in the top three in two events at the Illini Challenge, including a first place finish in the 800 (2:12.26), and third place as part of the distance medley relay team. She owns the best marks in both events in the conference this season.

All three athletes will be back in action this weekend when they take on the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic today.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.