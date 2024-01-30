Mass shootings and accountability

Are parents criminally responsible if their child commits a mass shooting?

That’s the question being debated in Oxford, Michigan, where a trial on parental responsibility after a tragic shooting is underway.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring seven others. The gunman received a life sentence last year. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Additionally, a new report by the Justice Department is highlighting police failures in the 2022 massacre at Uvalde, Texas.

What does accountability look like when tragedies occur? And what legal precedent does this Michigan trial set?

