The movement to keep our dogs alive for longer

The writer Agnes Sligh Turnball once said, “Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really.”

Many of us wish for more time with our beloved canines. Sometimes, however,dogs hit the genetic lottery. That was the case for thePortuguese MastiffBobi, who made headlinesrecently for having lived a remarkable 31 years.

One biotech company – Loyal – is striving to help more pups live longer,healthier lives. Whilethe company is not promising the three decades Bobi allegedly lived – the FDA said at the end of 2023that Loyal’s medication shows“reasonable expectation of effectiveness” when it comes to helping increase a dog’s lifespan – and helping them stay healthy.



But as the company is set to startclinicaltrials– can it deliver?What can we learn about aging fromour furry friends andhow could that apply tohumans?We dig into these questions with the help of guest host Todd Zwillich’s dog, Strider.

