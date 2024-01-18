Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Earn Weekly Conference Honors

A trio of Redhawk student-athletes earned conference recognition for their performances last week.

On the track & field, senior Taylor Fox and graduate student Parker Feuerborn were recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference for their marks at the Redhawks Invite.

Fox, a distance runner from Mt. Zion, Ill. was named OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week after she broke the SEMO Recreation Center record in the women's mile with a time of 5:04.27, beating the previous facility record set in 2008. She also chalked up a fifth place finish in the women's 800 (2:27.33).

Feuerborn, a thrower from St. Michael, Minn., was tabbed OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week after breaking the Southeast indoor weight throw record with a throw of 73' 4.75". this is the second time already this season that Feuerborn has broken the SEMO school record. His mark currently ranks third in the country.

Meanwhile, Southeast Missouri Gymnastics' Lindsay Ockler was selected for the Midwest Independent Conference 'Performance of the Week'.

Ockler, a junior from Huson, Mont., registered a 9.900 on the Bars in last Friday's dual meet at Houck Field House en route to securing her first rotation victory of the season.

Ockler is the defending bars champion in the MIC, and also won back-to-back USAG National Championships on bars.

The Gymhawks will return home to Houck Field House next Friday, Jan. 26, and tickets for the meet are sold out.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.