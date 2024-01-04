Two-Minute Drill: Gymnastics Begins 2024 Season Saturday at Mizzou Invitational

The 2024 Southeast Missouri Gymnastics season will commence on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. as a part of the Mizzou Invitational hosted by Missouri. The meet will feature the host, MIC-member Lindenwood, and Northern Illinois of the Midwest Athletic Conference (MAC). Competition will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hearnes Center.

Head Coach Ashley Lawson enters her sixth season at the helm of SEMO Gymnastics. Last season, Lawson was selected as the 2023 Midwest Independent Conference (MIC) Head Coach of the Year for the third time in her career, as well as the 2023 USAG Ken Anderson Coach of the Year for the third time. t

The Redhawks will return 13 gymnasts from a season ago, including five All-MIC selections.

Last season, the Gymhawks placed third in the USAG National Championship meet. Earlier in the season, they set a program record with a 196.175 team score.

SEMO will host three home meets inside Houck Field House this season, with the first coming next Friday, Jan. 12. Meanwhile, the Gymhawks will compete on the road in several Power 5 venues, including meets at Mizzou twice, Nebraska, and Illinois.

