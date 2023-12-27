Consumer Handbook: Fly Safely on Your Vacation

Are you thinking about traveling by air for a few days?

Before clicking the button to buy tickets, BBB recommends the following:

Make sure everyone who is traveling has the appropriate ID. The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is May 7, 2025; however, make certain parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.

Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints, and other aviation information.

