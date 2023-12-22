© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published December 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience in Paul-VI hall at the Vatican.
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience in Paul-VI hall at the Vatican.

A Hamas political chief was in Egypt this week for discussions with Israeli officials who proposed a pause of violence in exchange for around 40 hostages. Talks were reportedly less than fruitful.

The European Union has reached an agreement to overhaul its migration and asylum systems in the face of pressure from a rise of far-right parties in its member states.

Pope Francis cleared the way this week for Catholic priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, angering conservative officials in the Vatican.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5