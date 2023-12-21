Two-Minute Drill: 24 Student-Athletes Graduate with their Degrees

A total of 24 student-athletes received their degrees from Southeast Missouri State University during the Fall Commencement ceremony at the Show-Me Center last Saturday. These Redhawks were also recognized at a pre-graduation ceremony.

The ceremony featured remarks from Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke, as well as a pair of student-athletes - Hannah Eastman of Cross Country and Track & Field and Lunden Manuel of football.

The Jewel and Trombetta awards were presented next to the male and female athletes with the highest GPA of the graduates in the Fall. Q'Nairies Anderson of football was given the Jewel Award. Anderson is graduating with a degree in Technology Management: Construction and Applied Technology.

Alyson Modrow of SEMO softball was the recipient of the Trombetta award. Modrow will graduate with a degree in Exceptional Child: Cross Categorical.

Following the awards, the sashing ceremony took place as each athlete was presented their student-athlete sash by their respective head coach to wear at their graduation ceremony.

The graduation of these student-athletes comes on the heels of SEMO Athletics recently announcing department records for both Federal Graduation Rate and Graduation Success Rate.

