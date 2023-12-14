Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Southeast Missouri State Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class, which includes six individuals.

Clemente Bonilla was an All-American and the OVC Player of the Year in 2001 for the SEMO Baseball team. He was a two-time All-OVC player and ranks in SEMO’s career top 10 lists in 7 different offensive categories

Lori Chase was a four-time All-OVC women’s basketball athlete. She ranks third all-time in scoring in the women’s basketball program history.

Blake Smith, from Jackson, Mo., was a three time All-American in track & field, and helped lead the Redhawk men’s track & field team to three different conference championships.

Ryan Spille rates as one of the top pitchers to ever take the mound for SEMO Baseball. He was OVC Pitcher of the Year in 1998, the same season he helped lead the team to its first ever OVC Tournament championship.

Michelle Summers earned First Team All-OVC honors three times for the SEMO Softball team, and is the all-time career leader in six offensive categories.

And finally, Rick Wieser was the starting quarterback for SEMO for two seasons, including earning the MIAA Most Valuable Player award in 1975. He also played one season of baseball at SEMO in 1976, in which he helped the team to a third-place finish in the national tournament.

This year's six-member class will be inducted on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Show Me Center. Banterra Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year's dinner and induction ceremony. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction ceremony are available online at semoredhawks.com/HOF.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.