Two million Teslas are being recalled from US roads

Automaker Tesla is recalling nearly all its vehicles sold in the U.S. between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7. The recall is to fix a system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention while using the autopilot feature.

Tesla’s autopilot is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically within their lane, while its enhanced autopilot (Autosteer) can assist in changing lanes on highways but does not make vehicles autonomous. Drivers are expected to have their hands on the wheel and be ready to intervene.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into 35 crashes that have taken place since June 2016 with autopilot in use.

Tesla said it did not agree with NHTSA’s analysis but would deploy a software update that will “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.”

We get the latest on the recall and if lawmakers think this will improve Tesla road safety.

