Consumer Handbook: Avoiding Job Scams This Holiday Season

Retailers and shippers traditionally hire seasonal workers to fulfill holiday shoppers' demands, whether online or in person. These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity. However, they are sometimes not all that they seem.

When looking for something part-time or to fill the gap until a better opportunity comes, the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions to make the seasonal job hunt successful. According to the 2022 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, employment scams rose to the second riskiest in 2022. Being proactive in finding the right opportunity is key but be careful when a job just seems too good to be true.

Tips to avoid holiday job scams:

