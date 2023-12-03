Let's Talk Business: MOBUCK$ Program Reopens January 2, 2024

Last week at the Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee Missouri State Treasure Vivek Malek shared information on several programs and resources that his office provides to citizens of Missouri. One program of note for Businesses, Farmers and Communities is the MO BUCK$ program

Originally created in the mid 1980’s the Missouri State Treasurer’s liked deposit program called MO BUCK$, is designed to help invest in Small Business, agriculture and government entities by helping reduce interest cost on privately placed debt.

According to the website “the Office partners with qualified-lending institutions to provide low-interest loans to help grow and expand economic opportunity across Missouri. By reducing the interest rate on certain loans borrowers can use to improve their businesses, the program helps Missouri financial institutions better serve Missouri-based companies and agricultural operations.”

There are six different programs included within the MO BUCK$ structure including:



According to Treasurer Malek the program will reopen for applications on January 2, 2024, so now is a great time to reach out to your local lending institutions to explore options to reinvest in your business next year.