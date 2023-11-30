Two-Minute Drill: Richmond Named OVC Co-Freshman of the Week

Southeast Missouri Women's Basketball picked up the first weekly award as freshman guard Daejah Richmond was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Freshman of the Week.

The freshman from Cordova, Tenn. registered a career-high 16 points last Wednesday night against Missouri State.

Richmond finished the night on six-of-12 shooting for her fourth game of the season with 50-percent or better shooting. She also was a near perfect four-of-five from the charity stripe in the contest.

To go along with her career high in points, she finished with career best four steals. She chipped in two assists and five rebounds as well.

Richmond and the Redhawks returned home on Tuesday for a special matinee edition of women’s basketball. The Redhawks hosted their annual “Classroom on the Court” game, and over 2,000 local school kids saw the Redhawks defeat Harris-Stowe 86-48. SEMO provides free admission to local school students, teachers, and chaperones to attend the game as a school field trip.

The Redhawks return to action this Saturday against the Mizzou Tigers in Columbia. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

