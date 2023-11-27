© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Academic Affairs Update, Crisp Museum and Conservatory of Theatre & Dance

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST
Dr. Mike Godard, Jim Phillips and Kitt Lavoie
Dr. Mike Godard, Jim Phillips and Kitt Lavoie

On this episode show we will be finding out about the latest happenings in academic affairs with SEMO Provost Dr, Mike Godard, learning more about the Crisp Museum with museum manager Jim Phillips and check in with the Conservatory of Theatre Dance at SEMO’s River Campus with Kitt Lavoie.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods