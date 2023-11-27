"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Academic Affairs Update, Crisp Museum and Conservatory of Theatre & Dance
On this episode show we will be finding out about the latest happenings in academic affairs with SEMO Provost Dr, Mike Godard, learning more about the Crisp Museum with museum manager Jim Phillips and check in with the Conservatory of Theatre Dance at SEMO’s River Campus with Kitt Lavoie.