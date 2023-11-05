The challenges of reporting the war in Gaza

War is inherently difficult to cover in real-time.

Events unfold quickly, casualties can be hard to verify, social media easily floods with mis and disinformation, and the lives of journalists on the ground are often in danger.

The war between Israel and Hamas is no different.In fact, The Committee to Protect Journalists has called the death toll among journalists in the conflict unprecedented with at least 36 journalistskilled since the war began last month.

What does it look like to cover one of the most complicated conflicts in modern history as a journalist today?And what do these challenges mean about the coverage you’re getting as a consumer of news?

