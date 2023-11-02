Two-Minute Drill: Eastman Wins OVC Cross Country Championship as the Women Place 3rd and Men Place 6th

Last Saturday, October 28, 2023, Hannah Eastman became just the fourth woman in SEMO history to win the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championship, and the first since 2002. Eastman won the OVC Championship race with a school-record time, which was the third time this season she set a program-best mark in the 6000-meter race.

Eastman, a graduate student from Belleville, Ill., was named OVC Female Athlete of the Year and earned First-Team All OVC.

At the OVC Cross Country Championships, the SEMO women finished in third place, while the men finished sixth. Both teams had five personal bests. The third place finish for the women is their highest since 2018, when the Redhawks took second place.

For the women, Taylor Fox joined her teammate among the first team All-OVC honoress, finishing in seventh place with a new PR. And for the men, Noah Little also earned First-Team All OVC while also achieving a new PR.

Other personal bests include CadeMcCadams, Garrett Dumke, Terrico Garrett, and Louis Primeau for the men, and Layla Fliege, Kayla Vogelsang, and Alayna Sparr for the women.

The cross country team will head to Stillwater Okla. for the NCAA Midwest Regionals, November 10, for their final race of the season.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.