Missing out on the World Series stings for fans of the Philadelphia Phillies

After a roller-coaster season with injuries and a late resurgence, the Philadelphia Phillies ultimately fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series last night. From member station WHYY in Philadelphia, Cory Sharber reports that missing out on the World Series stings for Phillies fans but won't take away from their love for their team.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: I didn't know what was going on.

CORY SHARBER, BYLINE: Fans were leaving Citizens Bank Park even before the final pitch was thrown, since they knew the Phillies would lose to the Diamondbacks despite taking a two-game lead to kick off this series.

KEVIN DUNN: Pain, pain and more pain, like it has been for a very long time being a Phillies fan, so we're used to it.

SHARBER: That was Phillies fan Kevin Dunn following the loss. After missing out on the playoffs for more than a decade, the Phillies won the National League pennant last year, bringing high expectations into this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson congratulated the Diamondbacks on their victory and said he was proud of his team.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROB THOMSON: I love them all. I really do. So it is disappointing, but, you know, it's tough to get back to this position two years in a row. It is. But they fought like hell to get here. And, you know, we came up short. And that's baseball sometimes.

SHARBER: Some fans stuck around outside the ballpark waiting for rides and reminiscing on the season, including Julie Sebastian. While she felt down after the loss, she said this season has been a great experience.

JULIE SEBASTIAN: Hearing the whole stadium cheering and singing all the songs, it was really amazing. So even though they, you know, lost tonight, I think next year it'll be a great season. Everybody will come back.

SHARBER: Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks will head to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Rangers in the World Series. Game 1 starts Friday night.

For NPR News, I'm Cory Sharber in Philadelphia.

