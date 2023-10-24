© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
The state of Israeli politics

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 24, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
Protestors wave flags as thousands of Israelis attend a rally against Israeli Government's judicial overhaul plan in Jerusalem, Israel.
Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned to be Israel’s prime minister on the promise that he’d keep Israel safe.

Now, as the leader of one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history, he’s tasked with shepherding Israel through a crisis after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — the militant and political group that rules Gaza — killed more than 1,400 people.

pollin the Ma’arivnewspaper suggestsup to80% of Israelis believeNetanyahumust take responsibility for the security failures that led to the October 7thattack.

The country was already facing internal upheaval as Netanyahu’s government pushed to overhaul the judiciary system.

With a new unity government in place to respond to the war, how might Israel’s politics evolve?

Jorgelina Manna-Rea