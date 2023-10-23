The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since the Hamas attack on Oct.7. On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed and 15,270 wounded. In the occupied West Bank, some 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence.

Diplomatic efforts to secure hostages continue as world leaders meet to discuss the conflict and some are calling for a cease-fire.

Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza intensified this weekend, and humanitarian aid began to come in through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

We get the latest updates.

