Let's Talk Business: A Lot of Development in Cape Girardeau

Last week the City of Cape Girardeau gave final approval of the development agreement for the West Park Mall Project, starting the clock on Phase 1 getting underway in the next six months. This great new redevelopment project is joining into a string of great private sector developments currently underway in Cape Girardeau.

Driving around Cape Girardeau you can’t help but see a plethora of development projects going on that are in different stages of progress. Four different hotel projects are currently underway with the new Fairfield Inn and the Century Casino Hotel on pace to open in the next 6 months, the new Tru Hotel project by the Sportsplex and finally the preservation of the Himmelberger house into a boutique hotel next to SEMO in the planning stages.

On the retail side, progress in downtown Cape Girardeau is evident with redevelopment at the Buckner & Ragsdale building on Broadway and Main moving towards a spring completion date. Not one but two theatre building preservation projects making significant progress — the Broadway Theater and Esquire Theatre project are both progressing as well.

The West Park Mall project is sure to be a great new opportunity to expand retail space in the community and hopefully help recruit several new stores that can fill gaps in our current landscape. The next few months should be exciting as work gets underway and hopefully soon, we will start to see which new retailers will be coming to the market in the next couple of years.