No parent is perfect! So try to get good at repair

No parent is perfect. We all make mistakes. That's why clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy says repairing a relationship with a child is the most important skill a parent can have.

About Becky Kennedy

Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy launched Good Inside in 2020 to help parents, as she says, move from uncertainty and self-blame in their parenting to confident leadership. Good Inside is an online community dedicated to Kennedy's approach to parenting which focuses on firm boundaries and positive relationships maintained with trust and respect.

Kennedy is also well-known for bringing her approach to social media platforms like Instagram, where some two million parents follow her short videos. Dubbed the "Millennial parenting whisperer" by TIME, Kennedy is the author of the bestselling book Good Inside: A Practical Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be. She also hosts the podcast Good Inside with Dr. Becky.

