Consumer Handbook: How to Avoid Generative AI Scams

Generative AI programs such as ChatGPT may be changing the way fraudsters commit scams. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to be on the lookout for red flags in any unsolicited messages they receive.

Generative AI programs can be used to create new content, like audio, code, text or images. They’re already commonly used for entertainment and business alike, but some research organizations predict they’ll be used for a more dubious purpose: scams.

Fraudsters can use generative AI programs to create natural-sounding phishing messages with greater efficiency, making it harder for consumers to spot a scam.

BBB offers tips for spotting phishing messages:

● Don’t believe everything you see online. This classic rule of thumb for avoiding scams becomes ever more important in the age of AI. Use a healthy amount of skepticism if someone contacts you and you can’t verify their identity.

● Scrutinize wording. Generative AI has advanced to the point where it creates compelling messages, but it’s not infallible. Odd phrasing or incorrect information may still be a sign that something’s not right.

● Don’t click links or attachments. If you receive a message that seems to be from an official source, verify the sender and web address before you click any links, download attachments or call any numbers that you see in the message. Unfamiliar links and attachments could contain computer viruses or lead you to fraudulent websites that are the setup for a scam.

● Check and double check. Even if a website looks real, check the address at the top of your web browser to make sure you are on the correct site. It’s especially important to double check before submitting sensitive personal or financial information to any website.

● Know common phishing tactics. Unsolicited emails and texts that promise great deals or urge you to act on something immediately should be taken with a grain of salt. Read BBB’s guides on spotting phony emails and text messages for more common red flags.