Biden and Trump meet the UAW members on strike

President Joe Biden visited the UAW picket line this week. Headlines are already describing the reactions of United Auto Workers as“eyerolls and groans.”

Now, analysts and pundits are wondering if a visit from former President Donald Trump will elicit the same reaction. And how do things stand in terms of worker negotiations with Ford, GM, and Stellantis?

We hear from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton about the latest on the visit from Biden and his attempt to balance a shift to electric vehicles with his desire to be the most pro-union president in history.

We also hear about how workers are anticipating Trump’s visit and we examine the tactics of both the union and car manufacturers.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5