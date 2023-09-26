© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: The Battle of Pilot Knob

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published September 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
A Confederate General planned to attack St. Louis in an effort to draw Union forces away from Atlanta. The two sides met at the small mining town of Pilot Knob for a brief but bloody battle.
Southeast Missouri State University
It seems like Almost Yesterday that Union troops under General William Tecumseh Sherman were moving south against Atlanta. General Kirby Smith, Commander of the Confederate Trans-Mississippi Department, saw Missouri as a place to strike a blow at the Union by making a direct threat upon St. Louis. This, he believed, would force the transfer of Union troops from Atlanta, thus saving that vital supply center.

General Sterling Price, a former governor of Missouri, was selected to lead the expedition, and in early September of 1864 Price assembled 12,000 troops in Pocahontas, Arkansas and moved into Missouri heading toward the small mining town of Pilot Knob. There, Price thought, he could gain control of the St. Louis and the Iron Mountain Railroads, providing easy access to St. Louis. It seemed a swift and straightforward plan to alter the course of the war.

By September 25 the Confederate forces were gathered near Fredericktown and prepared to move on Pilot Knob. In anticipation of the Confederate assault, General Thomas Ewing and a contingent of Iowa Volunteers arrived at Fort Davidson, a small earthen fort close to Pilot Knob. They arrived only a few hours prior to the attack.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on September 27, Confederate cannon fired from the top of Shepherd Mountain and a frontal assault upon Fort Davidson resulted in a brief but intense engagement with many casualties.

Price’s Confederates pulled back to regroup, while Ewing held a counsel of war culminating in a midnight decision to evacuate the fort. Within two hours, Union men and supplies were out of Fort Davidson and moving north towards Leesburg. The Battle of Pilot Knob was over. St. Louis was not threatened – and Atlanta was burned.

Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
