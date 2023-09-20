© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Houck Update, Homecoming Changes and Workforce Update

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
(L to R) - Brady Barke, George Gasser, Dan Presson
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU Public Radio
(L to R) - Brady Barke, George Gasser, Dan Presson

On this installment of the program, we will be talking about the re-opening of Houck Stadium with Brady Barke, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

Alumni Director George Gasser will outline some of the exciting changes with SEMO Homecoming in October.

And we'll check the pulse of the workforce in Southeast Missouri with Dan Presson, Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
