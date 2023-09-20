"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Houck Update, Homecoming Changes and Workforce Update
On this installment of the program, we will be talking about the re-opening of Houck Stadium with Brady Barke, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.
Alumni Director George Gasser will outline some of the exciting changes with SEMO Homecoming in October.
And we'll check the pulse of the workforce in Southeast Missouri with Dan Presson, Assistant Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development.