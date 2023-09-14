Two-Minute Drill: Beilsmith, Lukens, Arndt Selected as OVC Players of the Week

SEMO Volleyball picked up a trio of weekly awards from the Ohio Valley Conference for their performances last weekend. Tara Beilsmith, Izzy Lukens, and Lucy Arndt were tabbed as defensive player, setter, and freshman of the week respectively.

Beilsmith returned to her defensive player of the week status with 82 digs over the three-match weekend. The libero also registered a perfect 1.000 reception rate in the match against Jackson State.

Senior setter Izzy Lukens was tabbed as the setter of the week by the OVC after dishing out 132 assists as the Redhawks concluded the invite with a 2-1 record. Lukens also registered a new career-high in assists with 54. The award is Lukens first of the season.

Freshman Lucy Arndt picked up her second 'Freshman of the Week' honors from the OVC the Freeport, Ill.-native continued her hot start to 2023. Arndt finished the tournament with 43 kills (3.07 kills-per-set) including a new season/career-high 24 kills against McNeese State.

SEMO volleyball will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 15, when they take on Kansas City in the KC Roos Classic. First serve is slated for 1 p.m., CT. in Kansas City, Mo.

Redhawks Volleyball will return to Houck Field House next Friday and Saturday, hosting Morehead State in the conference opener matches.

