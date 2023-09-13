Consumer Handbook: Hiring a Tutor

This school year, you might be planning to hire a tutor to keep your child motivated and learning. Many kids can benefit from a tutor to give them extra support in a subject that’s difficult for them or prepare them for a tough assignment.

Your student’s academic needs are unique. Luckily, there's a wide variety of tutoring options out there to meet their needs. You can hire tutors who specialize in different subjects, offer short- or long-term tutoring and can meet students virtually or in-person.

That said, it can be overwhelming to sort through all the options to make sure you hire a quality tutor for your child. BBB often receives complaints and inquiries about tutoring services – common complaints include paying for sessions that tutors didn’t attend, dissatisfaction with the quality of lessons and difficulty obtaining a refund.

How can you make sure your student is getting the best tutoring possible?

BBB’s tips for hiring a tutor:

