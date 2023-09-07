The News Roundup – Domestic

Another government shutdown is looming as the calendar shifts to the month of September. Congress has until the 30th to settle up on a short-term funding bill that would keep the lights on in Washington. There is a twist. The Biden administration is asking that an extra $44 billion be tacked onto whatever agreement Congress comes up with.

A federal judge ordered the state of Texas to remove floating barriers state officials erected in the middle of the Rio Grande River to thwart border crossings. Now, the state has until September 15.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is not making Donald Trump’s life any easier. Smith has charged the former president with four counts over his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. But a new court filing from Smith on Tuesday is alleging that Trump is making daily statements that “threaten to prejudice the jury pool in Washington.”

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

