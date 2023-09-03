Let's Talk Business: Labor Day and Workforce

On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland singed Senate Bill 730 formally establishing Labor Day as a Federal Holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. “Labor” is a key part of our regional economy and critical for business success, today is a great day to reflect on that.

Historically Labor Day started as a recognition of “Organized Labor” or Labor Unions and was initially celebrated with parades and activities for the members to be visible and recognized for their contributions. Over time Labor Day has become an opportunity to more widely recognize the broader labor or workforce that drives our economy, whether they belong to an organized union or not.

According to recent information released by MERIC, the Cape Girardeau-Jackson MSA reported 47,400 total non-farm jobs in July 2023, an increase of 500 jobs over June and the highest number ever reported for this region. While this number may still be adjusted it highlights the continued need for a strong labor pool in the region.

Workforce Development is a top issue for businesses because it is harder than ever to find the talent needed to keep business going and growing. Recognizing the vital role that our workers have in our businesses is important to our long-term success as a region.

This Labor Day I want to recognize the contributions and efforts of the workers that help drive the economy of Southeast Missouri. I hope that today you can take time to relax and spend quality time with friends and family and thank you for your hard work.