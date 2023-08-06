Let's Talk Business: Extending Summer with Baseball Tourism

As the Month of August gets underway Summer is starting to wind down and the focus is turning to the upcoming school year. Fortunately, there are still a few days of summer left and that allows time for Baseball and more visitors to Cape Girardeau!

Last night the Cape Catfish kept summer rolling as they hosted the Thrillville Thrillbillies to determine the 2023 Prairie Land Division Champion. The crowd for last night’s game included hundreds of fans that traveled from Marion to see the match up bringing extra business and traffic to the community for a fun night of baseball.

The wrap up this week of Catfish season will roll right into the start of the Babe Ruth World Series week hosted here in Cape Girardeau August 13th – 20th. Teams from around the world including Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Virginia, California, will join our local host the Charleston Squirrels to keep the feel of summer alive with one extra week of great baseball down at Capaha Park.

With visitors from around the world expected here in Cape Girardeau for the World Series event, the opportunity for businesses to showcase our community is hard to beat. The benefit of tourism is not just the activity and business that occurs while they are here in the community, but instead by the experience and story they tell their friends, families, and others about their time in Cape Girardeau.

What a great opportunity to extend summer just a little bit longer with America’s pas-time baseball at the focus. I hope you take some time to welcome our guests, give them a great experience, and find some time to head down to the ballpark and enjoy one more day cheering on the players this summer.