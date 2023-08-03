Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks football placed five players on the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams

Southeast Missouri Redhawks football placed five players on the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams, presented by FedEx Ground.

Offensive lineman Zack Gieg, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, and defensive back Lawrence Johnson all earned first team honors. Meanwhile, running back Geno Hess and inside linebacker Bryce Norman represented the Redhawks on the second team.

Southeast Missouri graduate running back Geno Hess is among 35 players named to the 2023 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. A native of Peoria, Illinois, Hess was a finalist for the award in each of the last two seasons. The Walter Payton Award is given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football. Hess finished fifth in the overall voting in 2022

SEMO inside linebacker Bryce Norman and graduate defensive back Lawrence Johnson are among 35 players on the 2023 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List.

Norman, who hails from Jackson, was a finalist for the distinguished award in 2022. Johnson, a native of St. Louis, makes the list for the first time in his career. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football. Redhawks linebacker Zach Hall won the Buchanan Award in 2018.

