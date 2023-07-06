Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win OVC Commissioner’s Cup for Second Time in Three Years

Southeast Missouri claimed its second Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup in three years during a remarkable 2022-23 campaign which saw the Redhawks win eight conference championships.

The OVC Commissioner's Cup is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships and is awarded annually to one member institution.

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke noted that the Commissioner’s Cup is a major accomplishment that takes everyone - from the University administration, to the coaches and staff, to the student-athletes, to fans.

SEMO celebrated conference titles in football (regular-season), women's indoor track & field, women's outdoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field, men's basketball (tournament), softball (regular-season) and women's tennis (regular-season & tournament).

In all, the Redhawks accumulated 102 points defeating Tennessee Tech (90.5) by a +11.5 margin to win this year's trophy.

The Redhawks won the OVC Commissioner's Cup for the first time in their Athletics' history in 2020-21. Prior to that, SEMO was in first place following the winter championships during the 2019-20 campaign when the honor was not awarded due to COVID.

Since the start of the 2019 calendar year, SEMO has won 25 Ohio Valley Conference championships, the most of any school in the OVC. The Redhawks qualified for every conference championship event this season.

