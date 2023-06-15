The News Roundup - International

The United Nations is reporting that a record number of people around the world have been displaced by war, climate crises, and human rights abuses. The UN estimates 110 million people have been forced to relocate, but humanitarian and resettlement programs have been severely underfunded this year.

NATO chief Jens Stolberg met with President Joe Biden this week and praised the West’s willingness to provide Ukraine with aid.

“The support that we are now providing together to Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield as we speak,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “The offensive is launched, and Ukrainians are making progress, making advances. It’s still early days, but what we do know is the more land Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger hand they will have at the negotiating table.”

The European Union is moving to regulate the usage of artificial intelligence. It’s the first governing body in the world to tackle the issue in a major way.

