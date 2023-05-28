Let's Talk Business: Workforce Opportunities with Veterans

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of our nation. While reflecting on Veteran’s service and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice today, I also think it’s important to remember the value that service men and women can bring to your business as employees.

Military.com offers some great insights and observations on the benefits of hiring veterans in this 10 Reasons to Hire Vets. Two from the list stood out to me.

1. Veterans Are Entrepreneurial.

“Entrepreneurial doesn't mean veterans necessarily want to run off and start their own businesses. It means vets tend to have the same attributes that successful business owners have: self-efficacy, need for achievement, they don't need to be managed, are comfortable with uncertainty and make good decisions under pressure.” This type of thinking from employees helps strengthen and boost business success.

3. Veterans Are Adept at adjusting to the situation.

“The first casualty of war is the plan. In the military, troops learn to make do with what they have, wherever they are. Military members are trained to deal with situations when the plan goes awry. In response, military personnel will reorient their skills to deal with the evolving situation.” An employee with these skills is a great asset for any business.

I hope you can find some time this memorial to remember the sacrifice of our veterans, and also understand the value and potential that those still with us can bring to our organizations.