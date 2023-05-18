Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Sweep OVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Southeast Missouri swept the men's and women's Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

SEMO won both the men's and women's OVC outdoor titles for the fifth time in program history and first since 2014. The Redhawk men are OVC outdoor champions for the second-straight season. The Redhawks men clinched the championship in dramatic fashion by winning the 4 x 400 meter relay, the final event of the championship.

Meanwhile, the SEMO women's team dominated with an 85.5 point advantage over second-place Little Rock. The Redhawks claimed their 11th outdoor championship in program history and second in three years. The women swept the track and field indoor and outdoor championships this season.

SEMO tallied seven first-place finishes, 25 top-three showings and 12 new personal bests during its 2023 title runs.

Clara Billing was named OVC Female Freshman of the Year and Brianna Miles claimed OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year. On the men’s side, Dylan Clark was tabbed OVC Male Field Athlete of the Year. Head coach Eric Crumpecker won both the OVC men's and women's outdoor Coach of the Year honors.

With the two track & field titles, SEMO Athletics has now won eight OVC championships this school year. That brings the Redhawks total to 26 conference and national titles since 2019.

