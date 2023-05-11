Two-Minute Drill: Redburn Named OVC Coach of the Year, Shore Tabbed Co-Player of the Year

Southeast Missouri softball’s Mark Redburn was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and first baseman Aubrie Shore was tabbed the league's Co-Player of the Year, as SEMO had seven All-OVC selections in all.

In his ninth year at the SEMO helm, Redburn guided the Redhawks Softball team to its eighth OVC regular-season title in program history and third since the 2019 campaign. For the first time in program history, the Redhawks went undefeated at home in back-to-back seasons. This year, SEMO posted a 13-0 record in Cape Girardeau to extend its home winning streak to 30 games dating back to the end of the 2021 campaign. This is the third time in the last four seasons that Redburn has been named OVC Coach of the Year.

A native of Mahomet, Illinois, Shore is just the sixth Redhawk to win the coveted OVC Player of the Year award. In conference play alone, Shore hit .421 with 11 runs, had six doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI in 22 OVC starts. Shore boasted a .842 slugging percentage and .507 on-base percentage, as well.

In addition to Shore, the Redhawks had three other All-OVC First Team selections: pitcher Delaney Kell, catcher Kat Sackett, and center field Paige Halliwill. Second baseman Sydney Dennis and shortstop Alyson Tucker both earned Second Team honors, while right fielder Zoe Schulte landed a spot on the All-Newcomer Team.

The Redhawks enter the OVC Softball Tournament in Oxford, Alabama, this week as the #1 seed, as they vie for an opportunity to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.