Two-Minute Drill: Barke Named Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at SEMO

Brady Barke has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Southeast Missouri State University effective immediately. The change in title better reflects the position and job duties according to Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas.

"Southeast Athletics operates like any other division within the University," said Vargas, "so the vice president title both better aligns with our own organization structure and mirrors a change we see in other athletic departments nationally.”

Barke was named director of athletics at Southeast in 2016. He began his tenure at Southeast in 2008 as assistant director of athletics for compliance and eligibility before being named senior associate to the president and secretary to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents in 2013 and then interim director of athletics in 2015.

Since 2019, each SEMO program has earned at least one conference championship. In 2020-21, SEMO claimed its first-ever OVC Commissioner's Cup, the league's ultimate symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships. Barke won the 2021-22 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award. In fall 2022, SEMO's Department of Athletics registered a 3.36 grade point average, its highest fall GPA in seven years.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.