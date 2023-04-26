Tucker Carlson is out at Fox. What happened?

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News.

In a statement on Monday, the network said it’s parting ways with its biggest star.

Before his firing, Tucker Carlson had the most-watched show on cable news, with more than 3 million viewers each night.He rallied against immigration and promoted false claims about the pandemic and the 2020 election on air.

And his influence didn’t just reach voters, but lawmakers too.

We’ll talk about what Tucker Carlson’s departuremeans for the future of conservative media and the Republican party.

