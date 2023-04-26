Consumer Handbook: How to Protect Yourself Using ChatGPT

Are robots coming to steal your time, money, and maybe even your heart? Recent technology advances have created new AI-related security threats, and while they don’t look like what you’ve seen in the movies, you might be at risk.

Artificial intelligence has taken mind-boggling leaps forward in terms of what it can do in the past few months, with tools like ChatGPT making headlines around the globe. AI can create useful content but generate danger in a whole new way. We’re not talking about robot armies marching in lockstep to annihilate mankind. Technology isn’t out to get us, but some humans are, and ChatGPT is a shiny new tool in some criminals’ arsenals.

Scammers use ChatGPT to make their malware threats, phishing attempts, and fake profiles more convincing and interactive. By generating well-written copy and fast, believable responses to victims' messages, scammers using ChatGPT can create the illusion of a real person on the other end of the conversation. This can make it harder for victims to identify that they’re being scammed.

Beware of these potential scams when using artificial intelligence. Scammers use ChatGPT to create believable phishing scams that mimic legitimate organizations like banks, social media companies, or government agencies. The scammer sends an unsolicited message to the victim via email or messaging app, then prompts them to click a link or provide personal information. The message can appear legitimate since ChatGPT can generate compelling messages modeled after content from the actual bank, government agency, or other organization. However, clicking the link or providing personal information can lead to identity theft or financial loss.

Scammers can use AI-generated content to impersonate people like a boss, co-worker, or family member and convince the victim to provide sensitive information or transfer money. The scammer generates an articulate and free-flowing conversation that appears to be from the person they are impersonating, making it tough for the victim to detect the fraud.