Let's Talk Business: Review, Rethink, Refocus

The second quarter of 2023 is well underway, and the economy seems to have stayed more stable than expected at the start of the year. Now is a great time for business leaders to revisit, review and refocus on their 2023 plans.

At the end of 2022 projections for business activity and growth in 2023 looked kind of dim and business plans and strategies were adjusted accordingly. Now that we are a few months into the year, the expected slowdown hasn’t quite arrived yet. Business activity seems steady, and the busy summer months of retail are just ahead. What opportunities could this mean for your business?

Start by revisiting your information and projections from 2022 and see if anything has changed or shifted that may indicate some new opportunities for growth?

Next, review the plans and strategies that you put in place to see what adjustments might need to be made. Did you roll back your marketing budget, hold off on refilling a vacant position, or slow down an expansion project? Take some time to think if that plan still makes the most sense.

Finally, refocus! Once you review the current landscape, revisit your plan of action and make any adjustments that make sense, now is the time to refocus on your business and take advantage of the opportunities while they are available. Slow down may still happen, time to make hay while the sun is shining.