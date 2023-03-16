Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Gymnastics Hosts MIC Championship Tonight at Houck Field House

Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics is set to host the Midwest Independent Conference Championship this evening in the final meet at Houck Field House in 2023. The competition will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The MIC Championship will include five teams including the Redhawks, along with the visiting Lindenwood, Texas Woman's, Illinois State, and Centenary (La.).

Last season, Texas Woman's captured the 2022 MIC Championship with a 195.750 team score ending a six-year Lindenwood winning streak.

The Redhawks finished fourth in last year's championship with an overall score of 193.425. The Redhawks last won the MIC Championship in 2014. Currently, the Redhawks rank third in the MIC in average score this season, but they are tied with the highest score at a meet.

Last night, all five teams celebrated the 2023 season at the MIC Championship Banquet, hosted at the Drury Plaza Convention Center. SEMO head coach Ashley Lawson was named the MIC Coach of the Year for the third time in her career.

The MIC Championship will begin at 5:00 p.m. this evening at Houck Field House, and tickets are available online in advance, as well as at the door.

