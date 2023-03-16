The News Roundup – Domestic

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed this week, sending shockwaves through the financial world. Prominent Silicon Valley voices pleaded for the government to bail out depositors. They got their wish.

A judge in Texas heard arguments in a lawsuit against a widely-used abortion medication. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine filed the suit to overturn the FDA’s approval of pills that account for more than half of abortions in the U.S.

The Biden administration approved a drilling project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve that would supposedly produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Environmental activists said this approval would violate the president’s climate goals.

